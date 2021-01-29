Mustang Energy PLC (MUST.L) (LON:MUST) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.50

Mustang Energy PLC (MUST.L) (LON:MUST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.50 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.80 ($0.34), with a volume of 1575806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.23).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 million and a PE ratio of -3.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.83.

Mustang Energy PLC (MUST.L) Company Profile (LON:MUST)

Mustang Energy PLC does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a target company or business or asset with operations in the energy or natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

