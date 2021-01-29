MVL Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One MVL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $27.29 million and $1.18 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.56 or 0.00861377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00049465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.17 or 0.04193762 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017920 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,717,989,857 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.