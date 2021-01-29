NAGA 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,410.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. NAGA has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $5,410.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NAGA has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00066487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.00 or 0.00837492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00049869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.62 or 0.04101689 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017616 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

