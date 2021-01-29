Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Short Interest Update

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,260,000 shares, a growth of 196.3% from the December 31st total of 10,550,000 shares. Approximately 32.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 176,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,035 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Naked Brand Group has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

