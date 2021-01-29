Nano Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $135.35 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $528.24 million and approximately $135.35 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.96 or 0.00011785 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,638.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,340.34 or 0.03984542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.53 or 0.00390999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.66 or 0.01182149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00502879 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.51 or 0.00414724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00250775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00022177 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

