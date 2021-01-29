NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Trading Up 7.7%

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) shares were up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 567,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 483,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 60,928.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NanoViricides during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in NanoViricides during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

