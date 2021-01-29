NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Trading Up 7.7%

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) shares were up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 567,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 483,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52.
NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
NanoViricides Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.
