NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) were down 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 863,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,061,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $469.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of NantHealth by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NantHealth by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

