NaPoleonX Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $650.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NaPoleonX has traded up 69.5% against the US dollar. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00062541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.61 or 0.00772499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00043829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.17 or 0.03774455 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013597 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017583 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 coins. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

NaPoleonX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

