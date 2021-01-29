Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $147.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $144.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.38.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 182.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

