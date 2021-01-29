Nash Exchange 24 Hour Volume Reaches $169,778.00 (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nash Exchange has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nash Exchange has a market cap of $22.29 million and $169,778.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nash Exchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00050306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00129569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00271886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00066645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.15 or 0.00314942 BTC.

Nash Exchange Profile

Nash Exchange’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Exchange Coin Trading

Nash Exchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nash Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nash Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nash Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.