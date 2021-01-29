National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.58.

TSE H opened at C$29.44 on Friday. Hydro One Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$20.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$17.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.2536 dividend. This is a positive change from Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.68%.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

