National Bank Financial Comments on CGI Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CGI in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.41.

GIB stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. CGI has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CGI by 876.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,547,000 after buying an additional 24,512,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,485,000 after acquiring an additional 486,970 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CGI by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 419,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 311,344 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CGI by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,113,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,525,000 after purchasing an additional 219,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

