National Bank Financial Comments on Docebo Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Docebo in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Docebo’s FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Docebo alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $50.16 on Friday. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.82.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.