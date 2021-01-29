National Bank Financial Trims Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) Target Price to C$38.00

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) stock traded down C$1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$33.68. 192,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. The company has a market cap of C$13.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.98. Saputo Inc. has a one year low of C$29.31 and a one year high of C$41.95.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9343225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

