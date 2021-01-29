National Bank Financial Weighs in on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$712.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.29.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$23.96 on Friday. Keyera Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.27. The company has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 253.63%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

