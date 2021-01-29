National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.95

Shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.95 and traded as high as $74.28. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) shares last traded at $73.81, with a volume of 1,225,367 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NA shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.94.

The company has a market cap of C$24.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.95.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.1839271 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$389,318.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,154,897. Insiders have sold a total of 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201 in the last quarter.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

