National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. National Instruments updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,066. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.