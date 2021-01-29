Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) Stock Price Down 0%

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 15,402 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 7,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,335,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period.

