Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

NVGS opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. Navigator has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $529.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.18 and a beta of 2.33.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navigator will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Navigator by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Navigator during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Navigator by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Navigator during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Navigator by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

