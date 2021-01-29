Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 205.1% from the December 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.85. 20,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $126.16 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.57%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navios Maritime stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Navios Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

