Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Shares Gap Up to $3.44

Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $4.08. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 4,491 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $126.16 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.57%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Navios Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.