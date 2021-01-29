Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Janney Montgomery Scott

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) had its target price upped by Janney Montgomery Scott from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $145.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.56.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.14% of Navios Maritime Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

