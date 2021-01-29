Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.56.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Navios Maritime Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.