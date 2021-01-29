NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Shares Gap Down to $249.50

Shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $249.50, but opened at $238.50. NCC Group plc (NCC.L) shares last traded at $250.50, with a volume of 55,558 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 223 ($2.91).

The stock has a market cap of £698.46 million and a PE ratio of 59.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 256.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 204.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

