nDEX (NDX) Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 95.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, nDEX has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. nDEX has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $3.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00125299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00263261 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00065316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00065161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.48 or 0.00311474 BTC.

nDEX Coin Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com . The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

