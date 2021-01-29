NEAR Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $592.74 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $592.74 million and $50.88 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00006490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00126616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00265859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.00311680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,970,720 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

