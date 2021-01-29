Neblio Tops One Day Volume of $2.02 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $17.60 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00003001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00018709 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009510 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003784 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,404,831 coins and its circulating supply is 16,999,466 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neblio

