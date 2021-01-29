Needham & Company LLC Increases MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $65.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $59.94 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $2,369,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,393 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,837 in the last ninety days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 42,911 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

