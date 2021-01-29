Needham & Company LLC Raises Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $565.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FICO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

FICO stock opened at $491.15 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $530.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $504.44 and a 200-day moving average of $454.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.05. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

