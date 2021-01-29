Nerva Price Tops $0.0117 on Exchanges (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Nerva has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nerva token can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Nerva has a market capitalization of $198,549.21 and approximately $239.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00049677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00125785 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.00851412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Nerva Token Profile

XNV is a token. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 tokens. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nerva Token Trading

Nerva can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

