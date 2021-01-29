Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Capitalization of $124.14 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $124.14 million and approximately $14.93 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,523.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.20 or 0.03957251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00393195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.38 or 0.01174189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 145% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.39 or 0.00502240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00406257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00248873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00022075 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,727,927,822 coins and its circulating supply is 23,740,531,720 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

Nervos Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

