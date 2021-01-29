Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Nestlé by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 78,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 194.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Nestlé by 10.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé stock opened at $115.53 on Friday. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.78.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.