Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,600 shares, an increase of 263.4% from the December 31st total of 148,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 427,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Antony C. Ball bought 69,150 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $232,344.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 66,424 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $225,841.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,164,402 shares of company stock worth $4,210,517. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $283.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.