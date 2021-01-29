NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Trimmed by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158,313 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 45,763 shares during the period. NetApp makes up about 3.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.52% of NetApp worth $76,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $12,044,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NetApp by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cross Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.90. The stock had a trading volume of 68,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,884. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.