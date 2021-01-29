NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 48,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $448,374,000 after buying an additional 291,147 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 25,386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,809,000 after purchasing an additional 430,271 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,349,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in NetApp by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,204,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 273,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTAP opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $70.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

