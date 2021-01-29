Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Lifted by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

NFLX traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $534.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,473. The stock has a market cap of $236.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.