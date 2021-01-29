Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Netflix by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Netflix by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $536.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.05 billion, a PE ratio of 86.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB reissued a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

