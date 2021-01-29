Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.80. Netlist shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 716,393 shares trading hands.

NLST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $153.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

