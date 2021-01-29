Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Keith J. Sullivan Sells 22,829 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ STIM opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $325.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 3.05.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neuronetics Company Profile
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
