Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Keith J. Sullivan Sells 22,829 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $325.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

