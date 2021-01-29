Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $15.60. Neuronetics shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 54,078 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $622,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STIM. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

The firm has a market cap of $340.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at about $6,318,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at $1,100,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 76.5% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,923 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $875,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

