NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU) Trading 21.9% Higher

NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU)’s stock price traded up 21.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 777,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,537,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$28.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

About NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops, markets, and distributes nutraceutical products in Canada. Its products include Neuenergy, an energy chewable tablet that provides focus and mental clarity; and BluScience, a nutraceutical product. The company sells its products through a distribution network of retail and online channels.

