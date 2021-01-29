Neutron Price Tops $0.0029 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $111,839.17 and approximately $11.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000257 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038034 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048540 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

