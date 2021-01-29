New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Shares Gap Down to $25.00

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $18.21. New Concept Energy shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 11,207 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 million, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 38.80 and a quick ratio of 38.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 533.42%.

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.