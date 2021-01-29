New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 543,502 shares during the quarter. New Residential Investment makes up 1.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.58% of New Residential Investment worth $24,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.7% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,170. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.