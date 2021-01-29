New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NYCB. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

