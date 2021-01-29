New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.71 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 788,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 51,128 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

