New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Catalent worth $17,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.63. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,855 shares of company stock worth $2,072,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

