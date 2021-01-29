New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of PerkinElmer worth $22,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,515,000 after buying an additional 183,059 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 2,328,343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after buying an additional 964,569 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,795,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after buying an additional 722,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $144.74 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.