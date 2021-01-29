New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.56 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Packaging Co. of America worth $17,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after buying an additional 982,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after buying an additional 136,374 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,496,000 after buying an additional 107,273 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after buying an additional 236,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $131.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.66. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

