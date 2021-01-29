New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.87 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Kellogg worth $17,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,200,000 after purchasing an additional 931,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,678,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,155 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kellogg by 157.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,833,000 after purchasing an additional 955,905 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,364,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,102,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

